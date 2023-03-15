This Monday, March 13, members of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front (Fredepa), in Peru, confronted de facto Vice Minister of Health Henry Rebaza when he was having lunch in a restaurant in the department of Ayacucho. Rebaza fled the restaurant.

Cries of “murderer!” and “get out of Ayacucho!” were among the many insults that Rebaza and the entourage that accompanied him faced while a security agent tried to protect him. The ire of every day Peruvians was exacerbated by Rebaza’s appearance at the fine restaurant during a time of crisis. Peruvians are faced with a coup regime that has been massacring their fellow citizens in the street since the December 2022 coup that saw the imprisonment of democratically elected President Pedro Castillo.

🔴 Imágenes de lo ocurrido este mediodía en Ayacucho donde manifestantes sacaron de un restaurante a Henry Rebaza Iparraguirre, Viceministro de Prestaciones y Aseguramiento en Salud. Entre los ciudadanos había familiares de las personas fallecidas en las protestas de diciembre. pic.twitter.com/JMHJRbB66z — Epicentro.TV (@Epicentro_TV) March 13, 2023

Due to the tensions, Rebaza and the group of people accompanying him had to be escorted by the security team to official vehicles.

However, outside the restaurant, another group of protesters was waiting for them and threw water, eggs, and other food at Rebaza and his bodyguards, who threatened a number of women.

The demonstrators took added offense to the fact that the official was drinking wine during working hours and during a state of emergency decreed by the acting government due to rains caused by the passage of Cyclone Yaku.

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru, so far there have been 59 deaths recorded in widespread protests against the coup regime, including demonstrators killed by live ammunition fired by security forces. The actual number of deaths is likely much higher.

Viceministro de Salud, Henry Rebaza, es botado a huevazos de Ayacucho. Video 2Bpic.twitter.com/tjBT1gw70l — Elmer Ayala (@ElmerAyala_PE) March 13, 2023

Open investigation

For its part, the Ministry of Health, through a statement, reported that it had opened an investigation to determine responsibility for Rebaza’s actions and, if appropriate, take the corresponding punitive measures.

🔴 COMUNICADO | En relación con las imágenes emitidas por los medios de comunicación, grabadas con celular en la región de Ayacucho, el Ministerio de Salud informa lo siguiente. pic.twitter.com/4E5V1ZuPUV — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) March 13, 2023

The ministry condemned all forms of harassment and violent acts against public officials and claimed that the ministry is working to guarantee “comprehensive health care for all Peruvians.”

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

