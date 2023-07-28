July 27, 2023
An opposition woman shouts in front of a police barricade during a march in downtown Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Protestors are demanding immediate early elections to Peruvian de facto ruler Dina Boluarte, as well as justice for those killed in the demonstrations that followed the parliamentary coup d'etat against President Castillo. Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd.

