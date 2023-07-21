On Thursday, Peruvian social organizations, movements, and demonstrators continued with mobilizations in Lima to demand the resignation of current de-facto President Dina Boluarte and the closing of the Congress.

The Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office states that staff are deployed at different points throughout the city of Lima and also in the Peruvian Police’s Emergency Center 105 in order to monitor the development of the current demonstrations and guarantee the citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

“The people united will never be defeated,” “Dina murderer, narco criminal,” and “The people repudiate the usurper Dina,” were some of the slogans raised by the demonstrators, who are heading to the Palace of Justice.

#Perú La movilización tomó otro rumbo. Miles marchan con dirección al Palacio de Justicia #TomaDeLima @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/4709Likkpk — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) July 20, 2023

The mobilization takes another direction: thousands march towards the Palace of Justice

Likewise, other demonstrators are keeping the bridge blocked for the second day in protest against the Boluarte regime.

The National Unitary Coordination of Struggle of Peru, which organizes diverse social groups at national level, then announced a new demonstration for Saturday, July 22.

Delegación de Puno pide renuncia de Dina Boluarte. En estos momentos marchan alrededor de Plaza San Martín cercada por un cordón policial. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/KkAC5qxmPO — Ramiro Angulo Machiavello (@RamiroteleSURtv) July 20, 2023

Puno delegation requesting resignation of Dina Boluarte: currently, they are marching around Plaza San Martín surrounded by a police cordon.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of Human Rights of Peru (CNDDHH) pointed out on Twitter that last night, at the door of the Alfonso Ugarte Police Station, located in downtown Lima, undercover police harassed journalists and lawyers of the human rights organization en route to the police station to denounce detentions.

The women’s sector of the New Peru Yesterday Movement recounted similar events at yesterday’s mobilization. “Yesterday, we took to the streets to protest against the dictatorship of Dina Boluarte and her criminal coalition, against the Congress, and for the memory of our murdered brothers and sisters”.

(Telesur – English)

