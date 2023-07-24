Tear gas has been deployed against demonstrators entering Plaza San Martin in Lima. There are reports that police forces have physically assaulted Aymara women. One person has been seriously injured.

This Saturday, thousands of Peruvians faced severe police hostility while taking part in the great national march against the government of Dina Boluarte, marking the context of the third Seizure of Lima.

The demonstrators convened at various locations across Lima, including Dos de Mayo and Bolognesi Squares. From these points, they initiated a march towards the seat of the Congress, voicing slogans of discontent towards both the executive and legislative bodies.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, the Peruvian Police deployed tear gas against a group of demonstrators who were making their way from Abancay Avenue into San Martin Square. As a result, several individuals were adversely affected by the gas and required immediate assistance.

At least one person was reported to have suffered blunt force trauma from a tear gas canister, and they were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Additionally, during the protest, a demonstrator came forward to denounce uniformed officers for assaulting Aymara women. This incident was captured and documented through videos and images that circulated on various social networks.

#EnVideo Así reprimen las fuerzas de seguridad del gobierno de Dina Boluarte a los manifestantes que rechazan su gestión. La reprensión ya deja múltiples heridos en la Plaza Mayor de Lima pic.twitter.com/cHiSqrJoxs — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) July 23, 2023

Earlier, reports emerged on social networks detailing the arrest of a young university student, Franco Lucio, by uniformed officers. The incident occurred during a rally of demonstrators who had gathered in San Martin de Porres, at the heart of the Peruvian capital.

Heavy police presence was reported at the site from the early morning hours. Despite the authorities’ ban on protests at this location and the severe attack the protesters endured, demonstrators stood their ground and made efforts to maintain their positions in the aforementioned square.

🔴 URGENTE

La movilización llegó pacíficamente a la Plaza San Martin, pero la @PoliciaPeru comenzó a reprimir innecesariamente.

Exigimos alto a la represión#CNDDHH pic.twitter.com/xWmjujhOYS — CNDDHH 🇵🇪 #NiUnMuertoMás (@cnddhh) July 22, 2023

During this Saturday’s marches, the demonstrators voiced their demands for several key issues. These included advocating for the advancement of general elections, the establishment of a constituent assembly to draft a Magna Carta that represents the aspirations of the majority, the prosecution of those accountable for the killings that occurred during the suppression of the protests, and the release of former president Pedro Castillo, who has been in detention since last December.

The mobilization, organized by the Coordinadora Nacional Unitaria de Lucha (CNUL), the Confederación General de Trabajadores del Perú (CGTP), and other social groups, was joined by people from outlying neighborhoods of the capital city and other regions, such as Huánuco, Pasco, and Juliaca (department of Puno).

#Perú Acaba de llegar a #Lima la delegación del Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro VRAEM para sumarse a las protestas de hoy sábado#TomaDeLima @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/Ks7ChzadHr — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) July 22, 2023

The press media recently reported the arrival of a delegation from the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro river valley region (Vraem) in Lima to join the protests. This marks the third protest during this week.

Demonstrators interviewed by teleSUR have confirmed that the protests will persist through July 26, 27, and 28, coinciding with Independence Day and national holidays.

It was evident that these demonstrations are driven by the objective of restoring democracy in a country facing the challenges of an authoritarian government and the rise of Fujimorism.

Furthermore, the protesters emphasized that the Peruvian people’s struggle is centered around establishing a constituent assembly. The assembly aims to pave the way for a new Constitution, with the intention of overcoming a nation deeply impacted by socio-economic inequalities.

