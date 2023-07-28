The Colombian guerrilla organization, the National Liberation Army (ELN), has denied being the author of threatening messages targeted against one of the pre-candidates for the Venezuelan opposition primaries, María Corina Machado, which allegedly were posted at the Vente Venezuela party offices in Táchira state.
Through a communiqué, the insurgent group denied its authorship and condemned this type of accusation trying to involve them in political contests, highlighting the fact that they avoid being a part of electoral political contests.
“We deny authorship and condemn this type of action,” read the document, “that should not be part of the exercise of politics and healthy electoral competition of the Venezuelan people.”
The communiqué also reiterated that the ELN does not interfere in Colombia’s electoral affairs, much less in neighboring countries, adding that these accusations are intended to suggest the ELN operates as a bi-national organization, taking actions beyond Colombian borders.
The insurgent group stated that with these accusations, the media is seeking to strengthen the trend that wants to define the organization as an international threat. The ELN further noted that these accusations seek to “gain allies in the political and military siege that the interventionist US policy has been advancing against the ELN and the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”
The ELN’s statement came after Maria Corina Machado’s Vente Venezuela party published via social media some threatening messages that were addressed to Machado, claiming—without providing any evidence—that they were issued by the ELN.
Crisis & Critique: From “Magical Realism” to Parliamentary Elections
“Death to Maria Corina,” and “Primaries without Maria Corina,” were some of the phrases written on the walls of the Vente Venezuela offices. It is worth noting that Machado has a distinct record of creating false flag scenarios, in order to keep her far-right followers active and agitated on social media platforms.
Freddy Bernal, governor of Táchira state, blamed opposition leader María Corina Machado for ordering Vente Venezuela itself to place the threats against her.
Bernal accused María Corina of putting on a show to attract attention and victimize herself, commenting that the way in which she did so was not the best method.
He also announced that the Attorney General’s Office has initiated an investigation into the messages, and warned that if the security forces detain any person who promulgates acts of violence, they will be prosecuted for terrorism.
(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/AU
