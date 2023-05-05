Colombian President Gustavo Petro recently revealed in an interview with the Spanish media El País that former US President Donald Trump had planned to invade Venezuela by using Colombian territory.

In the interview, Petro provided details about the planning of a possible war between Colombia and Venezuela, two sister nations.

According to the Colombian president, if the US invasion of Venezuela using Colombia as a proxy had taken place, the belligerence would perhaps have continued until today, and the wounds would have lasted for centuries.

“They tried to separate us—two sister nations with the same history—so that we would blame each other,” Petro said. “The mistake would have been Dantesque.”

In the end, the invasion did not take place due to warning calls coming from Trump’s own advisors, President Petro added.

The Colombian president is currently embarking on a state visit to Spain, where King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia received him with honors at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Additionally, Petro spoke before the Spanish Congress, where he announced that he is working to fulfill several hopes and promises and requested that Spain support the Colombian peace process.

He also emphasized Colombia’s “brotherhood” with Spain, despite the latter’s colonial past in Colombia, with the intention of collaborating to combat the climate crisis and future challenges to humanity.

(Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

