On Tuesday, the third round of dialogue between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) began in Cuba with the main objective of achieving a ceasefire.

The delegations from the Colombian government and the ELN arrived in Havana to commence the peace talks. The agenda is based on a bilateral ceasefire, humanitarian relief and the participation of civil society in the peace process.

“In this roundtable and in this moment, progress is being made in a process of dialogue between the current government and the ELN. This historical convergence is essential to agree on a bilateral ceasefire and define the participation of civil society,” said the ELN’s chief negotiator, Pablo Beltrán.

Brazil, Cuba, Chile, Mexico, Norway and Venezuela as guarantor countries for the talks. Meanwhile, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland are accompanying countries.

They are joined by a special representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Episcopal Conference of Colombia.

On Monday, Beltrán told international media that his goal in this third round of peace talks with the Colombian government is to agree on a ceasefire.

He also said that this measure will be “preliminary” because it is not an end to the conflict, but that it must be “totally achievable, measurable and evaluable.”

Negotiations between the Colombian government and ELN were interrupted for four years, but they resumed in November 2022 in Caracas and later took place in Mexico in February and March.

In the first cycle of negotiations, the parties agreed to promote humanitarian relief in some of the regions hit hardest by the armed conflict. Additionally, they agreed to respond to the humanitarian emergency affecting a group of ELN prisoners.

They also achieved the institutionalization of the peace dialogue roundtable, and a resolution was signed recognizing the ELN as an “armed rebel organization.”

