May 3, 2023
Cuban Minister for Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez chairing the opening of the third round of peace talks between the Colombian government and the ELN, accompanied by the representatives of Venezuela (right) and Norway (left). Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Photo: Prensa Latina.

