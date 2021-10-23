Play Ball! Everything Ready for Baseball Season in Venezuela

Starting from October 23, the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) comes into full gear. The league teams already have the majority of their players ready, and the matches will be held with 40% audience capacity in stadiums and will adhere to strict biosecurity measures.

According to the LVBP official website, the announcement was officially made on Wednesday, October 20, at the La Guaira Forum in Macuto, which was presided over by LVBP President Giuseppe Palmisano, together with Mervin Maldonado, Venezuelan minister for Youth and Sports. The event was also attended by Juan Carlos Amarante, deputy minister for High Performance, and Ninoska Clocier, president of the National Sports Institute (IND).

In his speech, Palmisano thanked “everyone who made it possible for our league to get back on the road to success once more. Especially the government of the country and Minister Mervin Maldonado… We also thank the eight teams, that have made an enormous effort to prepare for the 2021-2022 season.”

Palmisano assured that the games would be broadcast via open TV signal, as well as radio, social media and even subscription television. “The La Teletuya channel has the transmission rights and IVC has the rights for cable television,” he informed.

Thus, everything is ready for the league to begin on Saturday, October 23. The league will continue until December 26, and it will be played at seven locations. The top six teams will qualify at the end of the tournament.

Regarding the ticket office, it was announced that for the stands the price of the ticket will be $1 and for sides it will be $2. Preferential and central seats will cost $5 and VIP will be at $10.

The opening match will feature La Guaira’s Tiburones and the Anzoátegui Caribes, the latter being the current champions. The game will be played at the Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel stadium in Puerto La Cruz. Other matches will be the Leones vs. Tigres, at the José Pérez Colmenares Stadium in Maracay; Águilas vs. Magallanes, at the José Bernardo Pérez Stadium in Valencia; and Bravos vs. Cardenales, at the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez Stadium in Barquisimeto.

Featured image: The 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) will be played with 40% audience capacity in stadiums. File photo.

