December 18, 2023
A graphic depicts a sign held in the foreground, which reads the notorious phrase, "But do you condemn Hamas?" Images of Palestinians and Palestinian resistance fighters are in the background. Photo: Zeinab El-Hajj/Al Mayadeen English.

A graphic depicts a sign held in the foreground, which reads the notorious phrase, "But do you condemn Hamas?" Images of Palestinians and Palestinian resistance fighters are in the background. Photo: Zeinab El-Hajj/Al Mayadeen English.