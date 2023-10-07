By Al-Akbar – Oct 7, 2023

In the early morning of October 7th, 2023, the Palestinian Resistance carried out land, sea, and air incursions into the occupation settlements surrounding Gaza. The resistance in Gaza additionally launched over 5,000 rockets towards the occupied territories, promptly overwhelming the occupation’s Iron Dome defense system. The toll, after less than a day of fighting, includes the capture of dozens of Israeli soldiers, the death of at least 100 Israeli occupiers, and the injury of 900 others. Additionally, the Palestinians achieved significant weapons acquisitions and destroyed multiple Israeli armored vehicles.

This event completely surprised the temporary entity, whose leadership did not imagine the Palestinians would carry out such an attack at this time. They believed that their provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and abuse of Palestinian prisoners would not have significant consequences amidst ongoing mediation talks with the resistance. The resistance, unified in one resounding voice, seized the advantage, delivering another shock to the occupation. The Al Aqsa Flood operation has already achieved qualitative leaps towards establishing new deterrence equations.

Thus, the Palestinian resistance has forged a new victory that represents a decisive turning point in the confrontation with the enemy, which fully recognizes its seriousness and will attempt to mitigate its strategic repercussions. So far, the occupation forces are in a complete state of confusion and disarray due to the magnitude of the operation. Part of the confusion stems from the Israeli leadership’s concern about incurring additional losses. This concern forced Israeli security forces to negotiate with Palestinian fighters holding hostages in the Ofakim settlement, while acknowledging that “regaining control of the settlements” might take “many hours.”

While the Palestinian resistance operation Al Aqsa Flood continues, rockets are constantly launched toward the Ashkelon settlement north of the Gaza strip, and the Ariel settlement in the occupied West Bank, as well as occupied Al-Quds and Tel Aviv. Air raid sirens are non-stop in some of these areas. Additionally, the resistance still maintains control over 14 settlements. Abu Hamza, the military spokesperson for Saraya al-Quds (Al-Quds Brigades) announced “we have captured many zionist soldiers.” He continued, “We and the resistance, thanks to Allah, have caused–through a series of operations behind enemy lines as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood–a resounding historical shock that revealed the truth of our saying that this terrible enemy is an illusion of dust and capable of being defeated and broken.”

Additionally, Hebrew Channel 13 reported that a “Hamas cell infiltrated the Sderot settlement.” In the midst of the Israeli confusion, the enemy’s leadership cannot accurately count its casualties, particularly as some have fled, others have been killed, and some have been captured, while others, documented on camera, have sought refuge in garbage containers.

In order to regain the control envisaged by the occupation, Israel has declared a state of “emergency,” called for the largest number of military volunteers, and ordered the opening of shelters. The Israeli army has intensified its targeting of Gaza, announcing that “the air force is targeting several Palestinian militants along the border with the Gaza Strip.” One of these airstrikes hit a residential building in the Al-Nasr neighborhood. Another airstrike hit Palestine Tower, a 14 story residential building in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced 198 martyrs and 1,610 various injuries as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Even if the occupation is able to regain control after “many hours,” it will still be unable to recover from its material and moral losses, regardless of its attempts to make the resistance pay a high price for what it has achieved. Consequently, it no longer matters when this battle ends, as it is certain that the Palestinian reality has changed forever and a real flood has begun.

In light of these developments, it is clear that the “calm” desired by the Netanyahu government and its US sponsors will not be achieved. This goal of “calm” in Palestine is paramount to Washington and the Zionist entity in order to finalize a normalization agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu called on Israelis to “be patient” and announced that the Israeli forces are “attempting to clear the Gaza Envelope [term used by the Zionist entity to describe the region containing occupation settlements around Gaza],” emphasizing that “Israel will enhance border security to deter others from joining this war.”

In contrast, the leaders of the resistance continue their speeches, warning the enemy of the possibility of the confrontation spreading to additional fronts and axes. The occupation greatly fears this scenario, especially since it cannot handle Gaza alone and is so preoccupied with “securing the borders” against further incursions that it is unable to launch offensives. Netanyahu and the leaders of the Israeli security establishment are aware that accusations will be directed at them, while the occupation faces an unprecedented situation on the Gaza border.

It is worth mentioning here that the ground incursions by the Al-Qassam fighters occurred shortly after Israeli security estimates had been leaked. These documents indicate that Hamas systematically tested the effectiveness of the military infrastructure and defensive measures deployed by the army along the borders, as well as assessing the army’s response during the border events with Gaza. Hence, the security establishment’s failure to address these risks, despite their prior knowledge, will likely exacerbate divisions within the occupiers’ politics and society.

(Al-Akhbar)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DZ/JRE

