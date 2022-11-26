Peruvian President Pedro Castillo is reshuffling his cabinet, indicating that he is willing to shut down the Peruvian Congress, said an expert.
The Directive of the Peruvian Congress rejected, by majority, the question of confidence raised by Prime Minister Aníbal Torres Vásquez. After this, the prime minister resigned.
President Pedro Castillo announced that he will reshuffle his ministerial cabinet, with former Labor Minister Betssy Chávez as the new prime minister.
In an interview with Hispan TV on Friday, November 25, political analyst Isaac Bigio pointed out that, according to the Peruvian Constitution, the president can shut down the Congress if it has censured or denied confidence to two Councils of Ministers and can announce new legislative elections.
Taking of Lima: Thousands March in Peru in Support of President Castillo
According to Bigio, if Castillo closes Congress and new legislative elections are held, positive results and social change will occur in Peru.
Since taking office in July 2021, Castillo has survived several motions of censure and attempts of removal by Congress. The irreconcilable attitude of a parliament hostile to the president and his government has called Castillo’s political future into question and made the country’s political situation unstable.
(HispanTV)
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/SF
