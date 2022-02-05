President Maduro: 30 Years Later, Here We are Standing, in Permanent Revolution

On Friday, February 4, President Nicolás Maduro led Venezuela’s commemoration of 30 years of the Rebellion of February 4, 1992.

In the presence of thousands of people who partook in a massive march in Caracas, Maduro asserted that “30 years later, here we are standing, in permanent revolution.”

The president recalled that in 1992, under orders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there was an intention to privatize the entire country. “There was an intention to dig imperial claws into Venezuela and open its doors, its people and its wealth to neoliberalism,” he stated.

President Maduro expressed that 30 years later the country has freed itself from these threats. “Today is a day of remembrance of a historical feat, a great battle,” he said, greeting the massive gathering at the Paseo los Próceres in Caracas. “Thirty years have passed since the day of the awakening of conscience and of history.”

He stressed that the February 4 Rebellion was a popular uprising that led to blood and death, “a reaction to the Caracazo massacre with more than 3,000 dead, mass graves and dozens of corpses. But it was more than that, it was the rebellion of Venezuelans who were tired of being oppressed by the empire and the demagoguery of the government of Carlos Andrés Pérez. February 27 and 28 signified the rupture of social ties.”

“From the Venezuela of February 27 and from the armed confrontation of February 4 1992, Chávez built, together with our people, a path for peace, for democratic progress, and for the empowerment of the people,” he added.

Maduro reiterated that President Hugo Chávez was able to bring together some brave soldiers to change the course of history. “Everything we have achieved, we have done through civic consciousness, the consciousness of the people,” he stressed.

The tasks of the revolution

President Maduro, accompanied by the 4F combatants, First Lady Cilia Flores de Maduro, Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Javier Arias Cárdenas and Captain Diosdado Cabello, expressed that, at the time, no one had imagined that “the sound of a new pace was bringing a new history for our people; that it was bringing from the depths of 500 years of resistance the strength of centuries to start us on the now victorious path in accordance with the original project.”

“We have great tasks ahead to protect our homeland, to protect democracy and the Constitution from imperialist conspiracies, great tasks to consolidate economic growth,” he stressed.

The president explained that it is necessary to strengthen the Patria Card, the Patria System, and change everything that has to be changed in order to improve the life of the people.

“We have lived glorious times. On February 4 Bolívar was reborn in the very epicenter of the Bicentennial era,” Maduro pointed out. “Only a people aware of its historic role can confront what Venezuela has faced in these years of unlimited aggression by US imperialism.”

Featured image: President Maduro speaks to the crowd at the February 4 Commemoration in Caracas. Photo: Twitter/@jileduardo

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

