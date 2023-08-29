Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro made changes in the cabinet Ministries of Industries and National Production, National Commerce, and Urban Agriculture.

José Félix Rivas was appointed the new minister for industries and national production through Official Gazette No. 6,762, published on Monday, August 28.

The Gazette stated that these ministers were appointed “With the purpose of providing the people with a government team that permits the achievement of the highest socialist efficiency, utilizing a scheme of scientific direction at the highest level.”

An economist by profession, José Félix Rivas had served as Venezuela’s ambassador representative to Mercosur and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI).

Rivas was also director of the Central Bank of Venezuela, former vice minister for economic development, and associate researcher at the Latin American Center for Strategic Analysis (CLAE).

Anuncio al país la designación de José Félix Rivas en el Ministerio del Poder Popular de Industrias y Producción Nacional. Un experto en el desarrollo de nuevos modelos económicos que será propicio para el fortalecimiento económico nacional y la integración con los pueblos… pic.twitter.com/ek3YNO4rUG — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 28, 2023

José Félix Rivas will replace Hipólito Abreu, who was previously minister for industries and national production.

Ministry for National Commerce

According to Decree No. 4,847, published in Article 2 of Gazette No. 6,761, Dheliz Adriana Álvarez was appointed minister for national commerce.

He designado a Dheliz Álvarez como nueva Ministra del Poder Popular de Comercio Nacional para que siga construyendo circuitos virtuosos de avances y recuperación paulatina de los diversos sectores de la economía de la Patria. ¡Todo Mi Apoyo! pic.twitter.com/QugIY94IMS — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 28, 2023

“This Decree will become effective as of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Caracas on the 28th of August 2023,” the Gazette stated.

Dheliz Adriana Álvarez will return to the Ministry for National Commerce to replace Colonel Antonio Morales.

Ministry for Urban Agriculture

Finally, in the Official Gazette number 6,763, decree 4,849 of August 28, 2023, Jhoanna Gabriela Carrillo Malavé was appointed minister for urban agriculture.

El Ministerio del Poder Popular de Agricultura Urbana será dirigido desde ahora por Jhoanna Gabriela Carrillo Malavé, abogada dedicada al Desarrollo Económico del Poder Popular. Marchemos al lado de la organización y la conciencia colectiva del Pueblo. Producir, producir y… pic.twitter.com/y5Jv7Q526E — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 28, 2023

Per the legal system in force, Carrillo Malavé shall exercise the powers inherent to the minister for urban agriculture to achieve the highest political efficiency and revolutionary quality. Jhoanna Gabriela Carrillo Malavé was previously vice minister for popular networks at the Ministry for Housing and Habitat.

She was also the coordinator of the System of Missions and Great Missions and national secretary of the Movement We Are Venezuela.

Carrillo Malavé is replacing Greicys Barrios as minister for urban agriculture.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.