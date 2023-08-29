August 29, 2023
From left to right, newly appointed ministers: José Félix Rivas (Industries and National Production), Dhéliz Álvarez (National Commerce), and Jhoanna Gabriela Carrillo Malavé (Urban Agriculture). Photo: Crónica Uno.

From left to right, newly appointed ministers: José Félix Rivas (Industries and National Production), Dhéliz Álvarez (National Commerce), and Jhoanna Gabriela Carrillo Malavé (Urban Agriculture). Photo: Crónica Uno.