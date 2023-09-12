The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with the president of the New Development Bank (NBD) of the BRICS, Dilma Rousseff, as part of his official visit to China.

The meeting took place at the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) headquarters in Shanghai, on Sunday, September 10.

Maduro and Rousseff discussed NDB’s impact in the construction of a new world economic system.

Jefe de Estado venezolano @NicolasMaduro es recibido por Dilma Rousseff, presidenta del Nuevo Banco de Desarrollo (NDB) pic.twitter.com/C3y7eDsrfI — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 10, 2023

The BRICS NDB was established with the aim of financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the founding countries and emerging economies.

President Maduro meet with Communist Party of China authorities

Prior to his meeting with the the BRICS bank chief, President Maduro met with the secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chen Jining.

“A great deal of work is being done to ensure that the elevation of our strategic partnership will have a practical effect in all areas of our country’s development,” Maduro said.

He further ratified that Venezuela is aiming towards the consolidation of a diversified real economy. For this purpose, the Organic Law of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) has been passed.

Presidente @NicolasMaduro sostiene encuentro con el Secretario del Comité Municipal del Partido de Shanghái y Miembro del Buró Político del Comité Central del PCCh pic.twitter.com/P4XSyDxg2M — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 10, 2023

He said that Venezuela is coming out of a difficult period of suffering and aggression, and with the efforts of the people it is moving forward for a diversified model of the economy.

For his part, Jining said that the relations between China and Venezuela are an example of solidarity and cooperation between developing countries.

“Despite international efforts against it, the relationship between China and Venezuela has always been very solid, considered important by both governments and thanks to the promotion of agreements between our countries,” said the Chinese official.

He also stressed that President Maduro’s visit will yield fruitful results of practical binational cooperation.

“China expresses its willingness to play an important role, in addition to contributing to the internal development of cooperation and ties between the two sides,” he concluded.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/CS

