The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the People’s Republic of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Superintendence of Special Economic Zones of Venezuela and the Special Economic Zones Research Center of Shenzhen University of the People’s Republic of China.

The agreement is focused on cooperation, development, and modernization of Venezuela’s special economic zones.

Johann Álvarez, national superintendent of Special Economic Zones, signed on behalf of Venezuela. Meanwhile, Tao Yitao, director of the Special Economic Zones Research Center of Shenzhen University of the People’s Republic of China, signed for China.

The signing took place on Saturday, September 9, during Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urbanism of Shenzhen, where he observed the exhibition for the 40th Anniversary of the Reform and Opening of Guangdong.

In the case of Venezuela, the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) strengthen a model of sovereign economic development and national production that guarantees productive linkages, legal security, social justice, and environmentally sustainable means.

Venezuela has taken fundamental steps to strengthen these zones with the enactment of the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones to regulate the creation, organization, operation, administration, and development of SEZs.

Shenzhen is China’s first Special Economic Zone. It was built 43 years ago and was officially inaugurated on August 26, 1980.

The president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, said that Shenzhen “is a new city forged by the party and the people.”

Maduro in Shanghai

On Saturday, President Maduro arrived at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai as part of his six-day official tour of China. He was received by officials from China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and the local leadership of Shenzhen. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who was already in China on an official visit, and Venezuelan Ambassador to China Giuseppe Yofreda also welcomed the president.

In recent years, Shanghai has become the Chinese city with the largest economic output. It has contributed almost 3.8% to China’s GDP despite occupying only 0.06% of the country’s total land area.

President Maduro’s delegation consists of Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Juan Carlos Loyo, Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro, Tourism Minister Ali Padrón, Youth and Sports Minister Mervin Maldonado, Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil, Minister of the Office of the Presidency Jorge Márquez, Communications and Information Minister Freddy Ñáñez, and Science & Technology Minister Gabriela Jiménez.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.