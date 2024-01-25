The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has made a statement revealing the objective of recently unveiled plans from far-right groups seeking his assassination. “In all their plans they had a single objective: they wanted to physically eliminate me,” he said, during a popular rally in support of his government and in commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the ousting of Venezuela’s last dictator, Marcos Pérez Jiménez.

“If one day the fascists do me some harm, through some attack, I leave it in your hands to do what you have to do to restore justice and peace in Venezuela, and activate the Bolivarian Fury,” President Maduro stated during the march this Tuesday, January 23, in the center of Caracas. “I have never surrendered and I will never surrender to the empire,” he added, confirming that he will continue in the streets to fight against political groups that seek to put an end to the Bolivarian Revolution.

President Maduro noted that all the material authors involved in these conspiracies have been captured, have confessed, and have been convicted. He congratulated the national intelligence bodies, the DGCIM (General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence), Sebin (Bolivarian National Intelligence Service), the people of Venezuela, and beyond, for their due diligence. The president also took care to recognize the deployment of military and popular forces in defense of the Revolution. “Imperialism wanted again to fill the people of Venezuela with violence and we prevented it with military intelligence and popular intelligence.”

“Oligarchs and fascists will try for 1,000 years, I know. I want to live, I love life, the people, and the country, but I am obliged to prepare you, because five times they wanted to kill me last year, and they keep trying,” he noted. “Nothing is going to stop me. I am going to continue in the streets, I am going to continue in battle, I am going to continue protecting you and, to keep them rabid, I am going to continue governing this country with the support of the Venezuelan people.”

President Maduro invited “the oligarchs to see and hear well the roar of a people willing to defend the country with their own lives if necessary.” He also urged the people to have their guard up and ready to defeat any fascist coup that [the extreme right] might attempt. “We want peace, tranquility, work, study, recovery, prosperity,” reiterating the fact that he has called for dialogue with opposition groups on several occasions. “I am a man of peace, and I have called for dialogue a thousand times, because I believe in democracy, freedom, and understanding.”

Fifth anniversary of Guaidó’s failed experiment

Maduro highlighted the fact that with each conspiracy comes more revolution, and more people mobilized on the side of righteousness. He recalled with irony that five years ago, former deputy Juan Guaidó had proclaimed himself as the alleged “interim president” of Venezuela. “That’s why I called the people to the streets,” the president said. “Here we are victorious, five years later. We defeated the empire, the fascist right, and now we have to prepare for the future.”

“I ask the oligarchs, I ask the extreme right, I ask the López, the Ledezma, the Capriles, the Machado, the Guaidó, five years after you called Guaidó your ‘president,’ where are you and where are your people?” he said. “Where is Guaidó, and where is Maduro? Are you better off and have more strength? Draw your own conclusions, continue from conspiracy to conspiracy, continue from adventure to adventure, and you will continue to bite the dust of defeat. In the face of each conspiracy, we gain more revolution and more mobilized people.”

President Maduro further warned the oligarchs that they will not get a chance to return. “Five years ago, when there were people worried, I told them to have nerves of steel, calm, and patience, to have maximum unity and popular mobilization and we will overcome. And here we are 5 years later, we defeated the empire, the fascist right, and we have to prepare for the future, and we tell the oligarchs that they cannot return, don’t dress up because you’re not coming,” he added.

2024 presidential race

The president stated that in 2024, under any circumstances, there will be presidential elections, and the people will once again be victorious.

“Today, January 23, I’m telling you, we are going to see each other several times this year, under any circumstances,” said President Maduro. “There will be presidential elections in Venezuela, I see it once again, under any circumstances. The people will triumph again, the Bolivarian and Chavista people, we are going to unite in perfect popular union, to tell our Commander Hugo Chávez, you were not wrong, you did not plow into the sea, and the people that you protected and that you loved so much will remain loyal and firm with the revolution and with the country.”

We are living through history

Maduro noted that the flags that the people raised 66 years ago, that were betrayed by the Punto Fijo pact, are the flags that the people carry today as part of the Bolivarian Revolution.

“I can say 66 years later, Fernando Soto Rojas, the flag raised by the people of your generation, betrayed by the Punto Fijo pact, is the flag that the people carry in the Bolivarian Revolution of the 21st century,” he said. “It is the flag that Chávez raised and that we have consolidated. We are living through history, heading towards new victories!”

The president also highlighted that the people of Venezuela today took to the streets to demonstrate who is in charge in Venezuela, and that it is the people, “combatant people, rebel people, historical people. In Barinas, in Portuguesa, in Bolívar, in Miranda, in Caracas, tremendous marches.” This Tuesday, the Great March of January 23 was held so that the people would never be betrayed again, beginning on the outskirts of the Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda Park heading towards the center of Caracas.

