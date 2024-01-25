January 25, 2024
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro greeting the people attending the march celebrating the 66th anniversary of the ousting of former dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Photo: Presidential Press.

