The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, this Sunday highlighted the indispensable role played by the civic-military union in the harmonious development of the country, which focuses on defending sovereignty and maintaining national peace.

Furthermore, the Venezuelan president expressed on twitter that the combination of the people and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has been able to wage a tremendous struggle for the respect of national dignity.

Como pueblo hemos librado una lucha tremenda por la defensa de nuestra soberanía y el respeto a la dignidad nacional. La unión cívico-militar perfecta, ha sido y es un aspecto clave para seguir transitando, los tiempos y años que están por venir, en Paz y desde el amor a nuestra… — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 9, 2023

He wrote that “as a people, we have waged a tremendous struggle in defense of our sovereignty and national dignity. The perfect civil-military union, has been and continues to be a key aspect in moving through the times and years to come, in peace and from a place of love for our homeland.”

The civil-military union is one of the pillars of the political legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez since he had come to power in 1999. His contribution to the maintenance of peace and the construction of Bolivarian socialism has been noted on multiple occasions, such as in the halting of the 2002 coup d’état, the restoration of the guarimbas and the defense of the homeland against attempts to violate its sovereignty.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges

Translation by Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD

