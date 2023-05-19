Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has held a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with the aim of strengthening relations of cooperation and friendship.

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Wednesday, May 17.

The CPC delegation was led by the vice minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Lin Mingxiang.

The Venezuelan president stated that Venezuela will “continue strengthening relations” with China. He also highlighted the commitment of both countries “for the construction of the new multipolar world.”

“I had a pleasant meeting with the delegation of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China to continue strengthening the relations that we have,” President Maduro wrote on social media. “I trust in the power of the two nations for the construction of the new multipolar world.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, May 16, the CPC delegation held a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). The meeting was presided over by the first vice-president of PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, to finalize a bilateral work agenda of the two political parties.

Subsequently, the delegation met with Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil.

Venezuela and China have several agreements in different strategic areas, including energy, industry, housing, science and technology, transportation, trade, security, defense, and many more.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

