The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Monday with the secretary of foreign affairs—in practice, the foreign minister—of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena.

The meeting took place at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas. The Venezuelan ambassador to Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas, and the vice minister for Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rander Peña, also participated.

Bárcena arrived in the country this Monday. During her stay in Venezuela, she is expected to hold meetings with various authorities.

En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro hemos dado la bienvenida a nuestro país a @aliciabarcena, Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores de México @SRE_mx, quien sostendrá distintas reuniones de trabajo en favor del fortalecimiento de la cooperación entre nuestros países. pic.twitter.com/eToiQruDkg — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) October 16, 2023

Earlier, the Mexican foreign minister held a meeting with the executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.

Bárcena also posted on social media about the resumption of the dialogue process with the Unitary Platform opposition party, noting that it was a positive development.

“From Caracas, with @delcyrodriguezv, we celebrate the resumption of the dialogue and negotiation process that was signed in Mexico and that will take place tomorrow in Barbados between the Government and the Unitary Platform in the presence of Mexico,” Bárcena wrote.

Desde Caracas con @delcyrodriguezv celebramos que se retome el proceso de diálogo y negociación que se firmó en México y que se llevará a cabo mañana en Barbados entre el Gobierno y la Plataforma Unitaria en presencia de Mexico. https://t.co/bJhhQpY1n8 pic.twitter.com/CC4L2orQSj — Alicia Bárcena (@aliciabarcena) October 16, 2023

The Norwegian Embassy in Mexico reported on the dialogue process, which will begin meetings this Tuesday in Barbados.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

