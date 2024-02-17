Venezuela and Bolivia reviewed bilateral cooperation agreements in various fields during the official visit of Bolivian Foreign Affairs Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda to Venezuela.

On Friday, February 16, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, welcomed the minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa Lunda, in the headquarters of the Venezuelan Vice Presidency.

The two officials held a meeting where they reviewed the cooperation and trade agreements, especially those related to oil, gas and petrochemicals, as well as the agreements that are part of the Third Bolivia-Venezuela Integration Commission.

#EnFoto || Durante el encuentro entre la Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva @delcyrodriguezv y la canciller del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, Celinda Sosa, las autoridades revisaron los acuerdos de cooperación en especial los vinculados al petróleo, gas natural y petroquímico. #16Feb pic.twitter.com/aVJ2w5uiQ2 — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) February 16, 2024

Earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil met with his Bolivian counterpart.

Gil posted on his X account that Sosa Lunda “is an outstanding personality in the context of the multipolar world that we are building.”

Es un honor recibir a la canciller del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, Celinda Sosa Lunda, en su visita oficial a Venezuela para fortalecer áreas clave de cooperación energética y consolidar los lazos de fraternidad entre nuestras naciones ante los desafíos actuales en el ámbito… pic.twitter.com/f9HUO0qffs — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 16, 2024

He added that the aim of Sosa Lunda’s visit is to strengthen key areas of cooperation and to strengthen bilateral relations.

Moreover, as part of her official visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa paid homage to the Liberator Simón Bolívar.

The ceremony took place at the Mausoleum of the Liberator in the National Pantheon, where Sosa was accompanied by her Venezuelan couterpart, Yvan Gil.

On January 20, Yvan Gil and Celinda Sosa held a meeting on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda.

The Third Bolivia-Venezuela Integration Commission was established by the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and of Bolivia, Luis Arce, in April 2023, with the objective of strengthening intergration through biltaeral cooperation.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

