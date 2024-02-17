February 17, 2024
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez meets with Bolivian Foreign Affairs Minister Celinda Sosa, Caracas, Venezuela, February 16, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez meets with Bolivian Foreign Affairs Minister Celinda Sosa, Caracas, Venezuela, February 16, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.