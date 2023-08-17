Chilean diplomat Jaime Gazmuri Mujica has been appointed by the Chilean government as ambassador plenipotentiary—an ambassador with full authority to sign treaties or act otherwise on behalf of a state—to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, whose credentials were received by President Nicolás Maduro at Miraflores Palace.

The Chilean ambassador was appointed on May 25 by the government of President Gabriel Boric, assuming the post that had been vacant since 2018. His credentials were officially received by President Maduro this Wednesday, August 16.

Gazmuri is a 79-year-old politician, a member of the Socialist Party, and has served as a senator for more than 20 years, between the years 1990 and 2010. Between 2014 and 2018, he served as Chilean ambassador to Brazil.

Before being appointed as Chile’s ambassador to Venezuela, the diplomat served as minister of the Qualifying Court of Elections (Tricel) for the period 2020-2024.

Both governments have established mechanisms of cooperation in order to address issues related to Venezuelan migration in the southern part of the continent. In recent days, 115 Venezuelan nationals have returned to Venezuela from Chile through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (plan for return to the homeland).

France: Emmanuel Pineda

President Maduro has also officially received the credentials of Emmanuel Pineda as the ambassador appointed by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Pineda has served as Second Secretary of the French diplomatic delegation to Portugal, political counselor for the Permanent Representation of France to the United Nations in Geneva, and head of the French Mission to Support Strategic Sectors, Business, and International Economy.

From 2019, he served as ambassador to Honduras, the position he held before being appointed as ambassador to Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government has, in turn, appointed Arturo Enrique Gil Pinto as ambassador to the French Republic, for the purpose of establishing solid ties, and building bridges of understanding and friendship, to show the truth of the Venezuelan people.

Colombia: Milton Rengifo

The Republic of Colombia has appointed Milton Rengifo as ambassador to the country Venezuela, replacing former ambassador Armando Benedetti.

Rengifo was officially appointed last July, his credentials being received by President Maduro yesterday, close to the credentials of the ambassadors of France and Chile, due to an extension of Benedetti’s session. He is a political scientist by profession, and has worked in various Colombian public institutions in areas related to community participation and management policies within ethnic and youth populations, among others.

Between 2012 and 2014, he worked in the Office of the Mayor of Bogotá, in the Government and Environmental Secretariats, and also as an advisor for the Department of Transport. Between 2006 and 2010, he was advisor to the Legislative Work Unit of then-Senator Gustavo Petro, according to the website of the Colombian Embassy in Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

