The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with the secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela.

On Tuesday, February 27, President Maduro formally welcomed His Excellency General of the Russian Army Nikolai Patrushev and the delegation accompanying him on his official visit to Venezuela, as part of his Latin America tour.

They discussed cooperation between Russia and Venezuela and the importance of consolidating agreements in different strategic areas.

During this visit, Patrushev is also scheduled to meet with the Secretariat of the National Defense Council of Venezuela.

The Russian delegation was composed of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, the deputy secretaries of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov and Oleg Khramov, and other personalities.

The Venezuelan side was represented by First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, the minister for Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, and other political figures.

On December 15, 2023, 11 agreements in strategic sectors were signed between Venezuela and Russia to reaffirm their commitment to building a multipolar world without empires or threats.

Venezuela and Russia have signed numerous cooperation agreements in various areas including energy, maritime transport, agriculture, science, technology, trade, combating drugs, and public health.

