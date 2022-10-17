Last Thursday, October 13, the Venezuelan president gave an interview to China’s CCTV and informed that the world will be paying close attention to the outcomes from the highest meeting of the largest political party in the world.

In the interview with the giant Asian-state television network, President Nicolás Maduro sent his best wishes to the delegates who will be participating in the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, which will be held in China’s capital starting October 16.

The head of state said that the entire world will be attentive to the debates of this conclave that will bring together 2,296 delegates from all regions of the country, from different sectors of its national life. “We are going to be aware of the debates on the model of Chinese socialism and what steps forward President Xi Jinping takes in defining Chinese socialism,” Maduro reported.

El Presidente Nicolás Maduro Moros desea éxitos por el 20° Congreso Nacional del Partido Comunista de China a celebrarse el próximo 16 de octubre.¡Esta reunión es de gran importancia para China y el mundo!

¡El pueblo chino agradece a los amigos venezolanos por sus bendiciones!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ixAm3Vtm2S — Luisa 李若水 (@nWGNHRauJpyGsCS) October 16, 2022

In his capacity as president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Venezuelan president expressed his wishes for the success of the congress that will last for a week: “From the PSUV we wish them greatest success in the debates, deliberations and in the resolutions and decisions of the PCCh Congress.”

China is one of Venezuela’s most important trading partners, where much investment has been made in the areas of energy, construction, technology and health. Despite the sanctions on crude oil and other Venezuelan products, exports of some national products to China have continued, and the resumption of China’s oil and mining activities in Venezuela is on the horizon.

In its 20th congress, the Communist Party of China will define the route that the country will take for the next 15 to 20 years, in which dual economy, ecological recovery, a zero-Covid policy and the modernization of China will be the main goals to preserve and achieve for 2035.

(Alba Ciudad) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.