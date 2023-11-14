The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, sent a letter to the United Nations (UN) to demand “rectification of the errors it has made that affect Venezuela’s sovereignty” in the case of the Essequibo territory.

During the broadcast of his program Con Maduro+, the leader reported that he had sent a document to UN Secretary General António Guterres in which he attached evidence of the errors committed by the international body regarding Venezuela and Essequibo.

With this document, Maduro hopes that the UN will act as a deterrent to the escalation that Guyana and Exxon Mobil have launch against Venezuela with the complicity of the US government and its US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The head of state reiterated that Venezuela does not recognize the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as an institution for the resolution of the controversy with Guyana. To which he added that Guterres “can do a lot to help resume the Geneva Agreement and a direct dialogue process.”

“The Secretary General, if he puts his mind to it, … can help a process of resumption of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, a process of direct, face-to-face dialogue,” the president said.

Recall that last week, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry criticized the statements of the UN secretary general regarding the Essequibo dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

In a statement, Venezuela noted that Gutiérrez “intends to ignore his responsibility for the tensions generated by Guyana related to the territorial controversy.”

The Foreign Ministry’s statement came after Guterres’ spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, stated that the UN does not take a position on the matter and that the body in charge of issuing a resolution is the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague (Netherlands).

In the midst of this dispute, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is in The Hague to participate in the public hearings of the ICJ. From there, Rodríguez will defend the sovereignty of Venezuela after the government of Guyana requested the suspension of Venezuela’s consultative referendum scheduled for December 3.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.