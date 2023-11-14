According to the latest survey carried out by the company Ipsos, only 10% of Peruvians approve of the administration of unelected coup president Dina Boluarte. According to the survey, nine out of 10 participants do not support the president’s administration.

The company highlighted that with these results, Boluarte’s approval percentage fell four points compared to October, reaching its lowest level since she assumed the presidency last December. Meanwhile, the disapproval rating of her administration stood at 83%, the highest in her 11 months in office.

The opinion poll also highlights that 74% of Peruvians disapprove of the management of Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, and only 9% approve of the job he has done.

67% of respondents disapproved of Alejandro Soto’s management as president of Congress, and only 10% approved of it. In the case of the Congress of the Republic, 82% of Peruvians disapprove of its work and 11% who approve. 69% of Peruvians disapprove of the management of the judiciary, and 21% approve of it.

For political analyst Gonzalo Banda, the figures contradict Boluarte’s image of her administration, since for her, the worst moments of her government have already passed. “You should understand that the conditions, which were already precarious, have become much more precarious,” he said.

“It is no longer a matter of disapproval for issues that initially caused her unpopularity,” said Banda. “Now, it is associated with the political and economic conditions that the country is experiencing.”

