President Maduro said that Venezuela will continue on the path of recovery in 2023.

This Monday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, wrote that all the goals proposed for this past year were achieved: “We have reached the last Monday of this year, convinced that we have achieved the goals that we set for ourselves in 2022.”

President Maduro noted that one of the proposed goals was the recovery and development of the country. This project will continue on the same path in 2023.

Llegamos al último lunes de este año, convencidos de que hemos logrado las metas que nos propusimos este 2022. Ahora vamos con mucha fuerza por un 2023 próspero, de victorias y esfuerzos para seguir desarrollando nuestro país. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 26, 2022

The Venezuelan economy, in 2022, experienced remarkable growth. The country witnessed growth in national production and financing for producers, passed new legislation focused on the economy, formed strategic international alliances, provided export stimuli, and enacted numerous other measures with positive effects.

In 2023, the Venezuela will pay special attention to investment in social programs, for which more than 70% of the 2022 budget was allocated.

In addition, Venezuela will continue to strengthen international alliances with countries such as Iran, China, and those on the African continent, and will continue to prioritize Latin American unity, particularly via relations with Colombia and Brazil.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

