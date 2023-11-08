November 7, 2023
Palestinian ambassador to Venezuela Fadi Alzaben (left) and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) during the Con Maduro+ program on Monday, November 6, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.

Palestinian ambassador to Venezuela Fadi Alzaben (left) and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) during the Con Maduro+ program on Monday, November 6, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.