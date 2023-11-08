Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro referred to Zionism as an ideology that is more dangerous that Nazism and ratified his solidarity with the people of Palestine who are falling victim to the crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli apartheid regime. Israeli attacks on Gaza have now continued for 31 days of relentless murder, largely of defenseless Palestinian women and children, constituting a crime against humanity by any standard. “Let us stop the Zionist genocide against the beloved Palestinian people,” stated president Maduro.

This Monday, November 6, the Palestinian ambassador to Venezuela, Fadi Alzaben, attended the broadcast of President Nicolás Maduro’s Con Maduro+.

Regarding the statements of an Israeli minister who was in favor of dropping an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip, President Maduro said the following: “now the racists and supremacists of Zionism want to destroy the Palestinian people, and all the Arab people, Muslim people. They have sown an ideology of hate, of pillage.”

“They have planted it for 75 years with the support of the West,” continued the president. “Attention, good world that listens to me. Attention, men and women of the United States, Europe and the world. They have planted an ideology more dangerous than the Nazi one. First, against the Palestinian people: raids, extermination, genocide, and atomic bombs. Then, they will go after the Arab peoples and all the Muslim peoples…”

Ambassador Fadi Alzaben thanked President Maduro, in the name of the Palestinian government and people, for the solidarity and support of Venezuela. “Thank you very much … for the condemnation and repudiation of the crimes and genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” he said. He noted that Venezuela has definitely expressed “unconditional support for the people of Palestine. You were one of the first leaders in the world to send humanitarian aid to Palestine to alleviate the suffering of our people.”

Alzaben recalled that in 31 days of attacks and bombings against the people of Palestine,“ the apartheid regime’s infamous army has murdered more than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip, more than 4,200 of them children and more than 3,000 of them women. “70% of the victims and murders are against [defenseless] children and women,” he said, warning that “the situation is very serious.”

Along these lines, President Maduro alluded to an article by the New York Times in which “an analyst compared this to the Nazi attacks against the Jewish people,” arguing that “today, they are applying the same program against the Palestinian people, killing the boys, girls and women. “Humanity has to wake up and say ‘enough of the genocide against the Palestinian people.’ It is very painful, ambassador.”

Mass rallies and demonstrations have been held in Venezuela to accompany the people of Palestine and thus denounce the actions of the Israeli entity.

In this regard, President Maduro emphasized: “This is the last straw … attacks on hospitals, all hospitals are being bombed, killing the sick, the injured, the people who are left without homes and who go to sleep and take refuge in hospitals… They destroyed a mosque of the noble and beloved Muslim people of the Gaza Strip that was more than a 1,000 years old.”

They also “destroyed an orthodox Catholic church,” continued President Maduro. “They attack the historic refugee centers where refugee families have lived for years, survivors of other attacks. In addition, a minister of the Israeli government says that an atomic bomb must be dropped to kill all the Palestinians in Gaza.”

