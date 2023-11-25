The government of Guyana continues to escalate provocations against Venezuela. The president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, raised the Guyanese flag in the Pacaraima mountain range, a region that is part of the Essequibo territory and is very close to the Venezuelan border.

On Friday, November 24, the Guyanese president arrived at the Pacaraima mountain range in a military helicopter, and accompanied by military officials, unfurled the Guyanese flag and raised it.

In addition to this provocation, the vice president of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, announced that next week representatives from the US Department of Defense will visit the country, with the aim of preparing for any eventuality in the territorial dispute with Venezuela.

“Two teams from the United States Department of Defense will visit Guyana next week, and then we will have several other visits in December and a high-level representation from the Department of Defense here,” Jagdeo said to the press.

Despite this announcement, the Guyanese vice president insisted that his government is interested in maintaining peace, but will continue to work with its allies for defense of its “territorial integrity.”

He added that Guyana maintains that this dispute should be resolved by peaceful and diplomatic means in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but they refuse to recognize the 1966 Geneva Agreement and resolve the dispute through dialogue with Venezuela.

The declarations of the Guyanese vice president raised tensions in view of the Venezuelan consultative referendum on the defense of the Essequibo, to be held on December 3.

During the flag hoisting ceremony, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali revealed that in the “coming days, months and weeks” there will be “greater collaboration” between Guyana and its “international partners” regarding the Essequibo dispute.

“We take nothing for granted,” he declared. “Our overall strategy is that there is nothing to be alarmed about. There is absolutely nothing to fear. We are doing everything in accordance with international guidelines, and we believe that Venezuela will not act recklessly.”

