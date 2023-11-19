The government of Guyana is trying to militarize the country with the help of the United States. This escalation serves the interests of oil company ExxonMobil which intends to appropriate the oil and gas resources of the Essequibo region disputed between Venezuela and Guyana.

The Guyanese press recently reported that a “ceremony of incorporation” of the patrol vessel GDFS Berbice (1039) into the Guyanese Coast Guard took place after the vessel arrived in the country. The patrol ship, built by US-based naval manufacturer Metal Shark Boats, sailed from Louisiana, United States, to the naval station Ramp Road Ruimveldt in Georgetown, Guyana on October 30.

According to the Guyanese government, this incorporation is part of a plan to “reinforce” security. However, everything indicates that it is a US plan to protect its oil companies.

This move comes at a time when Venezuela is claiming its legitimate rights over the Essequibo territory, after Guyana filed a case against Venezuela at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Instead of accepting the offer of binational Venezuelan-Guyanese dialogue promoted by the government of President Nicolás Maduro, the government of Guyana is resorting to militarization as a way to escalate the conflict.

Vice president of Venezuela responds to Guyanese president’s threats

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez responded to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who had threatened Venezuela on Saturday, November 18, in view of Venezuela’s consultative referendum on the Essequibo to be held on December 3.

“The war-mongering employee of ExxonMobil has threatened Venezuela,” Rodríguez wrote in a social media post, referring to Ali. “President Nicolás Maduro has been very clear: Do not provoke Venezuela. We are not afraid of your imperial masters, from whom you inherited gross arrogance. Mr. Irfaan has already passed sentence against Venezuela, and now he intends to intimidate our people with his military chiefs of the US Southern Command.”

On Saturday, Irfaan Ali commented to reporters, “We have contacted members of the UN Security Council but I will not say who. I will only say that they are very attentive… Venezuela can have their referendum but they must respect the Court’s resolution. If they disrespect it we are ready to respond, our outreach with allies is multifaceted, and we are ready for any scenario.”

