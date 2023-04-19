April 19, 2023
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (right) receives Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (left) at the presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, on April 18, 2023. Photo: Saudi Foreign Ministry.

