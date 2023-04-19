Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the presidential palace in Damascus on Tuesday, April 18, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Syrian presidency announced in a statement that President al-Assad assured bin Farhan that the sound relations between Syria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the natural state that should prevail and that these relations do not only hold interest for the two countries but also reflect an Arab and regional interest.

The presidency highlighted that al-Assad conveyed his greetings and appreciation to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman through Foreign Minister bin Farhan and wished progress and continuous development for the people of Saudi Arabia, stressing that the brotherhood that unites the Arabs remains the deepest of the bonds binding the Arab countries.

The Syrian President stressed that the open and realistic policies pursued by Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the Arab countries and the region.

Al-Assad attached great importance to the role of brotherly Arabs for several reasons, especially in terms of supporting the Syrian people, liberating all the Syrian territories, stabilizing the situation, and overcoming the consequences of the war on Syria.

He also pointed out that the changing dynamics in the world entail cooperation among Arab countries in this phase to invest in such changes for the interest of people in all Arab countries.

The Syrian presidency said bin Farhan expressed his country’s confidence in Syria’s ability to overcome the effects of the war and stressed that the Kingdom stands with Syria.

According to the Syrian presidency’s statement, bin Farhan affirmed his country’s support for everything that would preserve the unity, security, and stability of the Syrian territory.

The Saudi Foreign Minister pointed out that the next stage requires that the relationship between Syria and the Arab countries return to its peaceful state.

Syrian president and Saudi foreign minister discuss necessary steps to achieve political settlement of Syrian crisis

In the same context, bin Farhan conveyed the greetings of King Salman and MBS to the Syrian President, along with his wishes to the government and people of Syria for further security and stability.

The Syrian President and the Saudi Foreign Minister discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria’s unity, security, and stability, as well as its Arab identity and territorial integrity, in a way that achieves the good of its people.

Assad and bin Farhan also discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that ends all its repercussions, achieves national reconciliation, and contributes to Syria’s return to its Arab surroundings, in addition to resuming its natural role in the Arab world.

The Saudi foreign minister highlighted the importance of providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced people to their areas and ending their suffering, enabling them to return safely to their homeland, as well as taking more measures that would contribute to stabilizing the situation in all of the Syrian territory.

Saudi FM to invite Syrian president to visit Saudi Arabia

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Syria reported that the Saudi foreign minister will hand the Syrian president an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia, adding that the visit is expected to take place after Eid Al-Fitr.

Our correspondent also indicated that bin Farhan will brief Assad on the Jeddah talks, the latest Arab and regional developments, and bilateral and Arab relations.

The Saudi foreign minister’s visit to Damascus comes days after his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Miqdad visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in more than 12 years and held talks with Saudi officials on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Sputnik reported earlier that Riyadh will reopen its embassy in Syria following Eid Al-Fitr.

Over the past few months, there has been increasing engagement of Saudi Arabia with the Syrian president and Damascus.

Assad visited the UAE and Oman this year, and last month, Saudi Arabia announced that it started talks with Damascus about resuming consular services.

Last week, CNN reported that CIA director William Burns made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia to express his frustration that peace was breaking out in the Middle East against Washington’s wishes.

The Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that Burns expressed frustration with the Saudis and told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the US has felt blindsided by Riyadh’s rapprochement with Iran and Syria under the auspices of Washington’s global rivals, meaning China and Russia.

(Al Mayadeen English)

