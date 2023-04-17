April 17, 2023
Freed Houthi prisoners stand as they wait to board an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-chartered plane at Aden Airport, in Aden, Yemen, Friday, April 15, 2023. Photo: Fawaz Salman/Reuters.

