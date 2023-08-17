August 17, 2023
Colombian President Gustavo Petro drinking coffee during during a meeting with coffee growers in Pitalito, Huila department, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Photo: X/@infopresidencia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro drinking coffee during during a meeting with coffee growers in Pitalito, Huila department, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Photo: X/@infopresidencia.