Colombian President Gustavo Petro, reflecting on his official visit to Germany, has identified the growth of the extreme right in Spain and throughout Europe as very similar to the scenario of 1933 when Adolf Hitler rose to power as the head of the Nazi party.

According to the Colombian president, who was the keynote speaker in a conference organized by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation, “today, we have a European left that doesn’t know what to do while fascism is advancing. I could see it in the streets of Madrid, while they organized protests against me, for being Latin American, for my brown skin, for being from the left.”

For the Colombian president, the situation in Europe is similar to before the triumph of Nazism in 1933, a reality that is progressing and may be a repeat of the past.

Petro determined that Europe, facing this quickly advancing situation that could become a reality if the electoral circumstances are propitious, may rehash what happened with Hitler in 1933, when capital launched him into power out of fear.

In his historical review, Petro added that the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 led to the weakening of the left. “After a great neoliberal night, as we call it—neoconservative, others call it—that for decades, three or four decades, has dominated the world, fundamentally from precisely that geographical location and the demolition of the Berlin wall, brought a neoconservative wave, [there was] a destruction of the labor movement on a world scale, a formidable weakening and then a loss of value of the left,” he emphasized.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

