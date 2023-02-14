This weekend, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, described the Peruvian police as “Nazis” for killing their own people.

“In Peru, they stomp their own people, like Nazis, breaking the American Convention on Human Rights,” said the president of Colombia.

In this sense, President Petro demanded that all governments in America, including the United States, apply the American Convention on Human Rights; since “it should not be applied only to leftist governments. Drop your double standards.”

El Presidente de Colombia Gustavo Petro contra el silencio de los medios: "La Policía del Perú marcha como nazis contra su propio pueblo, violando la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos"pic.twitter.com/86sLz54FST — Aníbal Garzón 🌎 (@AnibalGarzon) February 12, 2023

Protests

Since last December, when the protests began, some 69 people have lost their lives, the majority as a result of repressive actions by the police.

Dina Boluarte’s coup regime sent about 10,000 troops into the streets to repress the protesters, who are demanding her resignation, the closure of Congress, and the release of the imprisoned President Pedro Castillo.

In addition, they demand the formation of a Constituent Assembly and justice for those who fell during the protests.

In the violent protests and clashes between demonstrators and the National Police, the press has also been affected due to the constant attacks by security forces. For this reason, both civilians and members of the press have requested international assistance..

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

