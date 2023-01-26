On Wednesday, January 25, the president of México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), referred to the German government’s decision to send more weapons to Ukraine as “lamentable.” Germany has given in to pressure manufactured by the media, opined AMLO.

The Mexican president said that the German government decided to send tanks to Ukraine against the will of the majority of the Germans. He stressed that Germany did not intend to “get too involved” in the Ukraine–Russia war, but instead has given in to the media’s power to influence and subdue governments.

Petro joins the condemnation

Meanwhile, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, refused a US request to hand over Russian weapons acquired by previous Colombian governments. He added that he will not be a collaborator in a war. “They will remain as a scrap in Colombia,” President Petro said. “We will not deliver these weapons to continue a war.”

President Petro stated, during his participation in the 7th CELAC Summit in Argentina, that the “Russian weaponry [acquired by Colombia] is for use inside the country.” The promoter of total peace in Colombia declared his neutrality in the Ukraine war. “We are not on anyone’s side, we are on the side of peace,” Petro added,

Recently, the German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit announced the delivery of ammunition and 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

The German government further announced the training of Ukrainian officers for the use and maintenance of the Leopard 2A6s. “This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We are acting in a closely coordinated and concerted manner on an international scale.”

