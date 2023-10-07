The prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre, is in Venezuela on an official visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations.

He was received by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil at the Simón Bolívar International Airport of Maiquetía, in La Guaira state.

🇱🇨 En nombre del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos recibido con honores al Primer Ministro de Santa Lucía, Philip Joseph Pierre, a quien le damos la bienvenida a nuestro país en esta importante visita oficial para tratar temas de cooperación bilateral y de desarrollo de la… pic.twitter.com/NTHjRBlrYd — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 6, 2023

Afterwards, the prime minister, accompanied by Gil, visited the National Pantheon, where he laid a wreath in homage to Liberator Simón Bolívar.

Tuvimos el gusto de acompañar al Primer Ministro de Santa Lucía, Philip Joseph Pierre, a realizar una ofrenda floral a nuestro Libertador Simón Bolívar en Caracas en el marco de su visita oficial para profundizar las relaciones de amistad y cooperación. pic.twitter.com/iVFsewuLI3 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 6, 2023

At the National Pantheon, Pierre signed the book of minutes in the Mausoleum of the Liberator.

Pierre will meet with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to evaluate and strengthen strategic alliances.

In August, representatives of the governments of Saint Lucia and Venezuela discussed the strengthening of their relations during a preparatory meeting for Prime Minister Pierre’s visit to Caracas.

The topics of that meeting, held in the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, included cooperation in education, agriculture, fishing, tourism, and culture.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.