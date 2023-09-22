Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have signed an inter-institutional agreement to promote joint natural gas projects. “This signature and the project to work the Dragón Gas Field in Venezuelan waters and begin to produce gas and work together, this is a clear message,” President Nicolás Maduro reported, “of peace, complementarity, cooperation, solidarity, sovereignty—exercised and shared—and, as a message of peace for the entire Caribbean, this is something extraordinary,” he noted.

The agreement, signed this Wednesday, September 20, will allow for the deployment of pipelines to produce gas in Venezuelan seas, particularly in the Dragón Gas Field. The president highlighted the fact that Venezuela has been organizing gas projects throughout the Caribbean—in accordance with internal legislation and what is established in the Constitution—in order to create greater opportunity for investment, “and we are ready to move forward with all countries that want to invest, with the companies of the world that want to invest,” President Maduro added.

The signing of this agreement further serves to strengthen cooperation for the security and energy sovereignty of the Caribbean. “Petrocaribe is coming back stronger now,” President Maduro stated, “because it is being rebuilt with its own efforts, step by step, little by little.”

The president added that, thanks to Venezuela’s gas reserves in the Caribbean, the country is positioned—according to the most recent studies and research—in fourth place in terms of largest gas reserves in the world. “We already have a strong oil reserve,” President Maduro said, “and now we are focused on recovering our productive capacity, and we are going to fully recover it with our own efforts. Now, we are open to investments at the highest level so that we can continue to advance in all our gas projects.”

The agreement was signed by the minister for petroleum and president of the publicly-owned Petróleo de Venezuela (PDVSA), Pedro Tellechea, representing Venezuela, while Stuart Richard Young, the Trinidadian minister of energy and energy industry, represented Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are going to produce gas together, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, in a sovereign manner. This is a powerful message for the Caribbean,” stated President Maduro, addressing both nations. “And sooner rather than later, we will convert all this gas, with the technology and infrastructure that we manage so well, into prosperity.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

