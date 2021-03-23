Progress Report on Public Consultations for the Law of Communal Cities

During the weekly COVID-19 briefing, Venezuelan Head of State Nicolás Maduro Moros held a phone call with the president of the permanent committee for communes in the National Assembly, Luis José Marcano, to learn how the consultation for the Law of Communal Cities is going.

Just a week and a half ago, this legal instrument for the deepening of socialism was approved in its first discussion in the National Assembly.

In addition, on March 19, the national deployment began for the debate with the people of all the articles to be examined during the next parliamentary discussion.

The Communal Cities Law is a powerful mechanism for coordinating governance from below, from the grassroots.

“I am excited because I believe that the Organic Law of Communal Cities is going to be a Revolution within the Revolution,” commented Maduro. “I believe that it will allow us to move towards the construction of direct government, of the self-government of the communities, which will allow us to build a level of democracy never before known in our country, it will allow us to realize the idea of democracy: participatory, protagonist and direct.”

40,000 people have debated

During the phone call Marcano explained that they [consultations] have been rolled out effectively in all regions with the promoter teams.

Marcano also reported that the conditions are promising for the evaluation and elevation of the most effective of all the laws of popular power.

“We have had a deployment of 500 days in more than 200 municipalities of the Republic,” said Marcano. “More than 40,000 people have registered in the consultation process in just three days.”

This draft of the Organic Law on Communal Cities has five titles and 68 articles that “are subject to debate with the people.”

The dignitary congratulated the Venezuelan people ” for participating in this consultation that will permit specific responses to the basic needs of the communities.”

New technologies

Adjusted to the two weeks of radical quarantine and to avoid crowds, the debates will take place via video-conference.

In addition, all biosafety protocols will be observed in face-to-face meetings, when they must be held.

They reported that “on Tuesday, March 23, it will be held through video conference, with all the sectors organized through the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples.”

Similarly, the consultations to strengthen the proposals of this bill “will be discussed until the second week of May.”

Marcano established the goal “that it be delivered to the country before June 24, after being approved by the plenary.”

Bicentennial of Carabobo

The dignitary was happy because this Law will help solve “many of the problems that afflict the people.”

He also set the goal of 200 communal cities this year, as a tribute to Carabobo and its glorious bicentennial.

“I am very excited to know that before June 24, for the 200th anniversary of the anti-imperialist victory of Simón Bolívar in Carabobo, we will have approved the Organic Law of Communal Cities.”

Finally he said he was ready “to deploy, to build direct democracy, popular democracy, the democracy of solutions.”

Featured image: Venezuela holds public consultations on the Law on Communal Cities. Photo courtesy of MINCI.

