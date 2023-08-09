A delegation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has arrived in Cuba in order to strengthen relations with the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

The PSUV delegation consists of the party’s vice-president, Diosdado Cabello, the minister of organization, Pedro Infante, minister of information, Tania Díaz and minister of productive economy, Jesús Faría, in addition to the minister of missions, Erika Farías, minister of Finance, Yelitze Santaella, and the state liaison of the party in Merida state, Jehyson Guzmán.

Querido hermano @dcabellor, bienvenido a #Cuba, tierra donde se te quiere y admira. Con tu visita seguimos estrechando relaciones entre el Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela y nuestro Partido Comunista. Juntas siempre las patrias de Bolívar y Martí, Chávez y Fidel. 🇨🇺 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/OWClDfXrxB — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 8, 2023

The members of the PSUV arrived on Monday, August 7, at the General Antonio Macedo International Airport, in the city of Santiago de Cuba. There, they were received by a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, José Ramón Monteagudo Ruíz, and a member of the Central Committee of the PCC, Beatriz Johnson Urrutia.

After their reception, the delegation visited the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, where they honored and paid their respects to the heroes of the Cuban Revolution and to Commander Fidel Castro.

The visit of the PSUV delegates will last until Friday, August 11. During this time, they will meet with a number of different authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba, for the purpose of consolidating bilateral relations. Diosdado Cabello will also meet with the Secretary of Organization of the PCC, Roberto Morales, in addition to other meetings with leaders of the party and the Cuban government as a whole.

The work agenda for the trip will focus on the work of both political organizations to strengthen inter-party exchanges and existing—as well as future—collaborations.

It is worth noting that both the PSUV and the Communist Party of Cuba have similar principles, such as the fight against anti-imperialism and the defense of democracy and cooperation, alongside the building of socialism.

Venezuela and Cuba have continued to maintain strategic cooperation alliances in various sectors, which have all been strengthened over the years. A sector of significance among them is that of public policies, the main objective of which is to benefit the peoples of both the sister nations.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

