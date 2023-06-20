This Monday, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello stated that “The opposition primaries will be a disaster. They know it.”

“It is not necessary to be a fortune teller, an analysis with variables is not required… It is the reality. It is going to be a disaster,” said the Chavista politician in his weekly PSUV press conference.

Regarding the financing of the opposition primary elections, Cabello estimated that they will cost $30 million and that obtaining the money is “very complicated for them, very difficult to obtain for October 22.”

“Where are they going to get that money from? Well, NGOs cannot be funding political activities,” he noted.

Regarding the platform created by the National Primary Commission that would allow Venezuelan migrants abroad to vote in the primaries, Cabello revealed that only 24,000 people have registered, describing it as an “absolute failure.”

“Something is going on. The opposition tends to fall into its own lies,” Cabello said.

Last week, Jesús María Casal, president of the so-called National Primary Commission, said that the opposition elections will be self-managed without technical assistance from the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE). This creates new issues, such as the “financial nature” and “fundraising strategies” allegedly involving electronic raffles and contributions from Venezuelans abroad.

Capriles tried to negotiate authorization for CITGO

Cabello called Henrique Capriles a “blackmailer in Venezuelan politics” when he stated that Capriles had requested to negotiate CITGO, a subsidiary of PDVSA in US territory, in exchange for lifting his ban from running for public office.

“When he saw himself discovered, he came out to speak in desperation… it is the attitude of blackmail to say today that they never asked for sanctions. Yet they have a person from Justice First receiving $346 million from the US [government],” Cabello added.

Cabello recalled that Capriles is banned from running for public office, adding that “he swindles a group of people by telling them that he can be a candidate. At this point, do not blame us.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Kleybergel González

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

