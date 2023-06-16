June 16, 2023
Venezuela's National Assembly voting to form a Nomination Committee, which will appoint a new National Electoral Council (CNE) board, in a session on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo: RedRadioVE.

Venezuela's National Assembly voting to form a Nomination Committee, which will appoint a new National Electoral Council (CNE) board, in a session on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo: RedRadioVE.