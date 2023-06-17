June 17, 2023
José María Casal, president of the Venezuelan opposition's National Primaries Commission, announcing the decision of organizing the primary elections without National Electoral Council assistance and without fingerprint scanners. Photo: Twitter/@RCR750.

José María Casal, president of the Venezuelan opposition's National Primaries Commission, announcing the decision of organizing the primary elections without National Electoral Council assistance and without fingerprint scanners. Photo: Twitter/@RCR750.