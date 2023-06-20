June 20, 2023
Latin America is no longer the quiet backyard of the United States, a commentator of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said, quoted by KCNC on Wednesday. Photo: Prensa Latina.

Latin America is no longer the quiet backyard of the United States, a commentator of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said, quoted by KCNC on Wednesday. Photo: Prensa Latina.