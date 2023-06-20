By Ileana Ferrer Fonte – Jun 14, 2023

In the face of the domination and hegemony attempts of the world superpower, a wave of independence and political and economic integration is rising in Latin America, Paek Kwang-Myong stated in an article on local media.

The text recalls that the US plans to take over the continent goes back from the early 19th century when President James Monroe launched a doctrine identified with his name that essentially stipulated “America for the Americans.”

Paek recalls that countless US invasions, interference, and meddling in Latin America, including the seizure of territories by force, followed since then and cites the blockades against Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua as the most recent aggressions.

But times have changed; the Latin American peoples’ determination to live and develop independently and solve the problems that affect them is strengthening, which will eventually end the domination of these lands by the United States, he affirms.

(Prensa Latina)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.