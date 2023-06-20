Social media users condemned US President Joe Biden’s inappropriate behavior toward actress Eva Longoria after he touched her inappropriately during a hug, leaving her visibly uncomfortable.

The uncomfortable situation occurred on Friday, June 16, during Longoria’s visit to the White House to present her movie “Flamin’ Hot.” During the event, she was received by the US president who proceeded to give her an inappropriate hug.

During the greeting, Biden hugged Longoria, placing his hands on her back before moving them near her breast, causing evident discomfort for the actress and sparking criticism online.

Eva Longoria aparta al presidente Joe Biden luego de que este le pusiera las manos en la espalda. Por alguna razón el Mainstream Media se hace de la vista ciega con estos comportamientos repetidos del demócrata:pic.twitter.com/KcZm2y8rzS — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) June 16, 2023

The images circulating on social media show the moment when Joe Biden embraces the actress. When Longoria tries to pull away, part of the president’s hand touches her breast before she moves his hand away.

After the controversial moment, social media users condemned the incident and pointed out the visible discomfort on the actress’ face. They also noticed that Eva Longoria tried to avoid the situation, quickly joining the crowd in chanting, “Yes, we can!”

The uncomfortable interaction did not go unnoticed, and users lambasted Biden for his behavior with Longoria. This is not the first time Biden has been criticized for inappropriate behavior, especially toward young women and girls.

During his first days as president, several videos circulated on social media showing Biden’s suggestive behavior toward underage girls. Thus far, Biden and his team have remained silent about these events, although a pattern of inappropriate behavior is evident.

Yes, Joe Biden sexually assaulted Eva Longoria in front of everyone. No, none of us are surprised. In fact, I would classify the Eva groping as mild, compared to Joe’s illustrious track record of groping, sniffing, and sexually assaulting children. Libs, this is your leader. pic.twitter.com/ZKcec9xHk4 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 16, 2023

In addition, an advisor to Donald Trump’s administration recently released compromising images of Biden’s son, where he is seen in questionable situations with sex workers and even underage girls.

The images generated speculation about possible parental influence on his son’s behavior. This comes at the onset of the campaigning phase for the 2024 presidential race, where Biden will likely face Donald Trump again.

For many analysts, it is evident that liberal mainstream media regularly criticizes and condemns Donald Trump’s controversial behavior while disregarding Joe Biden’s questionable public incidents involving women and girls.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

