The first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and member of the National Assembly Diosdado Cabello rejected the statement of “support” issued by the United States for the Venezuelan government’s fight against corruption.

“The US has no business meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela or any other country; they are just nosy,” Cabello said.

“It seems that they are interested in knowing who the corrupt people are in order to take them there to protect them, because that is the policy of the United States,” he added sarcastically.

Cabello made these comments during his program television program Con el Mazo Dando on Wednesday, March 22. He pointed out that as part of the US policy of protecting Venezuelans guilty of corruption, several people who are being prosecuted in Venezuela are hiding in the United States.

“They are protecting [Nelson] Mezerhane; there they are protecting [Hebert] García Plaza, [Rafael] Isea, Eligio Cedeño,” Cabello explained, tallying the names. “They are protecting Rafael Ramírez, Clíver [Alcalá]. They take in the corrupt people and protect them there; it seems that they are waiting to offer protection to the corrupt. Cristopher Figuera is there, protected.”

Cabello’s remarks come after the declaration of the National Security spokesperson of the US government, John Kirby, who said in a press conference on Wednesday that the United States supports “the fight against corruption, especially in Venezuela.”

Kirby added that “we have to wait and see what happens, but we would urge the Venezuelan regime to act in a transparent and credible way.”

In response to this announcement, Cabello emphasized that the Venezuelan state’s “crusade against corruption” is not aimed at ingratiating itself with the United States. He also called upon the US authorities to stop making judgmental declarations.

“It is the Venezuelan government, under instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, that has started this crusade against corruption,” Cabello highlighted in his response to the US. “We are not doing it to make you feel good, we are doing it to make ourselves feel good, because this is an obligatory battle in a real revolution. It has nothing to do with you, who has the biggest laundry in the world, and not exactly of clothes.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesús Inojosa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

