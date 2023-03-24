March 24, 2023
Puerto Rican independence activists in New York during a Puerto Rico Day Parade demanding freedom for Alex Saab, Venezuelan diplomat who has been illegally imprisoned in the United States, June 12, 2022. Photo: Fuser News.

Puerto Rican independence activists in New York during a Puerto Rico Day Parade demanding freedom for Alex Saab, Venezuelan diplomat who has been illegally imprisoned in the United States, June 12, 2022. Photo: Fuser News.