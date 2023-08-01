The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, revealed that the opposition leader Leopoldo López was behind the theft of the US-based PDVSA subsidiary CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

During a press conference, Cabello recalled that the issue of CITGO was well prepared by imperialism. He added that CITGO was the initial payment that the opposition leaders were going to make to the White House.

He explained that the one who has benefited the most from the illegal seizure of CITGO has been Leopoldo López, whose name “has not appeared until now” in this regard.

“The CITGO issue is a sum of facts well prepared by imperialism and its lackeys,” said Cabello. “The gringos are not doing anything for free. Leopoldo López is behind it, he is the one who benefits. One is not surprised at the opposition’s lack of shame.”

Cabello said that the US government was going to give the opposition leaders a tiny fraction of the value of the company.

According to figures offered by Diosdado Cabello, CITGO has a value of more than US $13 billion. In his address, the deputy recalled that some laws have been approved in the National Assembly (AN) for those who called for sanctions.

Cabello said that those who acted in accordance with illegal US economic coercive measures will answer to these laws, including the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture.

“They are the violent ones,” said Cabello, “and they have a face: those who requested sanctions, blockades, persecutions, and requested invasions. And we have defeated them in everything.”

" A estas alturas lo que diga María Corina no tiene ninguna trascendencia. Tiene 20 años y más queriendo acabar con la Revolución y no ha podido", Diosdado Cabello.@dcabellor #MaduroTieneUnBeta pic.twitter.com/QQ0y2rQeIW — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) July 31, 2023

He recalled that the sanctions have hurt the Venezuelan people and companies, and that the polls confirm that the population is against these measures.

He explained that the sanctions damage Venezuela because they deny the possibility of selling oil, managing financial accounts abroad, and bringing revenue to Venezuela.

“The sanctions have hurt our people… From the first day, they accused us and imposed those sanctions,” said Cabello. “However, according to them, the Chavistas are violent because they question them.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

