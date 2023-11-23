The member countries of the Puebla Group warned this Tuesday of a coup in the making against Bernardo Arévalo that seeks to prevent his inauguration as president of Guatemala in January.

In a statement published on its website, the Puebla Group stated that this coup attempt is promoted by “dark forces that govern the Executive Branch” as well as leaders of the judiciary of the Central American country.

“Although these forces want to change the people’s election, Bernardo [Arévalo] and Karin [Herrera] were elected on August 20 as constitutional president and vice president of the country, as confirmed by the Superior Electoral Court,” the statement reads.

It adds that, behind this conspiracy, are the Attorney General María Consuelo Porras and the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI) Rafael Curruchiche “who, protected by President Alejandro Giammattei and some corrupt magistrates of the judiciary, are promoting legal warfare actions (lawfare).”

In the statement, the group highlighted the massive demonstrations that have been carried out in Guatemala for more than 40 days, especially by indigenous peoples, who are defending the results of the polls.

“We ask that the intimidation from the Prosecutor’s Office against some sectors of the press, the opposition, students, and against members of the judicial branch and the public ministry who have acted independently cease definitively,” added the Puebla Group’s statement.

For this reason, the international organization requested the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy (CLAJUD) to take the necessary measures to defend Guatemala’s democracy.

Last week, the Public Ministry announced that it would ask the Supreme Court to withdraw immunity against the president, the vice president-elect, as well as other deputies from the Semilla Movement party.

Arévalo unexpectedly won the presidential elections; some polls placed him as low as eighth position. He was the candidate for the Semilla Movement, a social democratic party whose main promise is to combat corruption.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

