Israeli captive Yocheved Lifshitz, who was released by the Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades on October 23, said that the group had been very friendly towards the captives, took care of them, and provided them with medicine.
During the press conference held in a hospital in Tel Aviv, she was asked why she shook hands with a member of the Hamas movement, she said it was because “They treated us very well.”
#كتائب_القسام تطلق سراح المحتجزتين "نوريت يتسحاك" و"يوخفد ليفشيتز" لدواع إنسانية ومرضية قاهرة عبر وساطة مصرية#غزة #فلسطين #الثورة_الكبرى #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/p5pDh62yyv
— قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) October 24, 2023
She added that the first thing the resistance fighters told them was that they were people who “believed in the Quran and would not harm them,” adding that they would get the same treatment the resistance members were getting.
She said that each of the five hostages in her group was looked after by a doctor, and that there was also a paramedic who kept track of the medications.
The Israeli Kan channel quoted sources from the Israeli public relations office which declared that “allowing Yocheved Lifshitz [the released captive] to make a direct statement was a mistake.”
