Venezuela categorically condemned the defamatory and offensive statements made by the Guyanese government regarding Venezuela’s consultative referendum scheduled for December 3, 2023. The comments contained deep contempt for the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil announced the condemnation through an official statement published on his social media accounts.

In the communique, Venezuela pointed out that “Guyana’s statements, once again, are being drafted by a law firm paid by ExxonMobil. This US oil corporation has corrupted the Latin American and Caribbean values ​​of this nation and has bought the Guyanese political class, dragging them down to erratic actions against international law to appropriate energy resources that do not belong to them and trying to threaten the peace and stability of Venezuela.”

#Comunicado Venezuela rechaza categóricamente, las infames y ofensivas declaraciones del Gobierno de la República Cooperativa de Guyana, con respecto al referéndum consultivo programado para el 3 de diciembre de 2023, las cuales están cargadas de un profundo desprecio hacia el… pic.twitter.com/vCvDYpbING — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 24, 2023

The statement highlights that “the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in full exercise of its powers, has decided to consult the people of Venezuela on the main lines of legal, diplomatic, and political actions, aiming to enforce legitimate rights over the Essequibo territory.”

Below is the unofficial translation of the statement:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the defamatory and offensive statements made by the government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana regarding the consultative referendum scheduled for December 3, 2023, which are loaded with deep contempt against the people of Venezuela, its Bolivarian history, and its right to express itself democratically in matters of special national importance.

Guyana’s statements, once again, are being drafted by a law firm paid by ExxonMobil. This US oil corporation has corrupted the Latin American and Caribbean values ​​of this nation and has bought the Guyanese political class, dragging them down to erratic actions against international law to appropriate energy resources that do not belong to them and trying to threaten the peace and stability of Venezuela.

Contrary to this disastrous anti-sovereign practice, the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in full exercise of its powers, has decided to consult the people of Venezuela on the main lines of legal, diplomatic, and political actions, aiming to enforce the legitimate rights over the Essequibo territory.

The recurrent refusal of diplomatic dialogue by President of Guyana Irfaan Ali threatens a dangerous escalation to a large-scale conflict promoted by the United States Southern Command.

Venezuela, following international law and the principles enshrined in the 1966 Geneva Agreement, urges the Guyanese government to desist from its unilateral and subordinate actions to transnational capital and seriously undertake direct negotiations that allow for a practical and mutually acceptable agreement between the parties, resolving the territorial dispute, as was agreed with the United Kingdom of Great Britain, just before the birth of Guyana as an independent nation.

The Sun of Venezuela is born in Essequibo.

Caracas, October 24, 2023.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.